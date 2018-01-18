Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed at French National Assembly - PHOTO

© "Report"

Paris. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Paris hosted conference titled "South Caucasus: Understanding Europe's Neighbor".

Western European Bureau of Report News Agency informs, the conference was held at the French National Assembly initiated by the Institute for Foreign Policy Analysis (CAPE).

French officials, MPs, journalists and other officials attended the conference.

Didier Chaudet, Editing Director of the Center for the Analysis of Foreign Policy, Sebastian Bossua, Professor at the Free University of Brussels, Jill Michaeli, historian and journalist and Said Musayev, political scientist researcher made speeches at the event.

The conference focused on the achievements since Azerbaijan regained independence in 1991, tolerance traditions developing day by day in the Azerbaijani society and drew attention of the participants to the urgent nature of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement in order to ensure stability in the South Caucasus, in the immediate proximity of Europe.

Didier Chaudet, Editing Director of the Center for the Analysis of Foreign Policy, said that as a co-chair of the Minsk Group, France is responsible for contributing to the peaceful settlement of the conflict and urged all forces to mobilize for this purpose. He stated that Armenian lobby is strong in France and for this reason, French press publish anti-Azerbaijani articles as well as invited the attendees to be active in bringing the truth about Azerbaijan to the public.

Jill Michaeli, French historian and journalist, stated that not being limited with improvement of only this area, Azerbaijan successfully developed all areas of the economy thanks to its rich energy resources and noted that the country is the main partner of the European Union and France in the region.

Said Musayev, political scientist researcher, spoke about the traditions of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, wide use of the right of every person to speak in native language, provided detailed information about rooted civilizations, interreligious dialogue experience.

Sebastian Bossua, Professor at the Free University of Brussels, noted that international documents demanding withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh remain unfulfilled. However, the conflict must be resolved in accordance with the requirements of international law.

Lawmaker, member of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group Julien Borowczyk stressed the importance of involving members of the France-Armenia Friendship Group and other members of the Parliament to the negotiations for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.