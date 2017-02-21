MP: Ukraine supports fair demands on bringing organizers of Khojaly massacre to justice

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine has always supported territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict issue.

Report informs, the head of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Maxim Kuryachiy at an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"During his visit in 2016, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko emphasized the unacceptability of the status quo in the conflict", said M.Kuryachiy.

He recalled that in these days the 25th anniversary of the tragic events in Khojaly.

"We share your pain and support the just demands of bringing to responsibility the organizers and perpetrators of the Khojaly massacre", said M. Kuryachiy.

According to him, Ukrainian people, who survived forced famine terror, mass Stalinist repressions, Nazi executions, deportations wave during the Second World War, understands and perceives the pain of the Azerbaijani people, as their own.