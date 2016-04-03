​MP: Georgia may be a place for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia is ready to offer Tbilisi as a location for negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in light of escalating situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, it was stated by Georgian MP Gia Volsky.

"Quite sad events take place. Besides, it is about victims, there is an emergency of security situation of the region, the South Caucasus." - Volsky said.

He pointed out that there is a need for an urgent meeting of Minsk Group, stressing that "this conflict should go back to the negotiating mode."

"If we consider processes happening in the world, this hot spot is another serious challenge to the international security," - he said.

The deputy offered to hold talks in Tbilisi in any format for the conflict settlement.

"Now is the time when the world's leading countries should take emergency decisions. I think that the UN Security Council is the place where this issue is due to start a discussion." - Volsky said.