Moscow hosts meeting of Azerbaijani FM with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Moscow. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group has today started in Moscow.

Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs, the sides will discuss current situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

The meeting is held behind closed doors in the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Notably, a meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs with the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian was held in Moscow, November 14.

Also, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Baku on November 20.

During the talks, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement will be discussed.