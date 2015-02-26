Monument and museum to Khojaly martyrs opened in Ankara

Baku.26 February.REPORT.AZ/ The Khojaly Monument and Khojaly Museum Complex opened in Kizilcahamam in Ankara, Turkey by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tukey. Report was told by the Embassy.

Honor of Khojaly martyrs observed with a minute of silence, then the national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Turkey Republic sounded, officials of the Embassy, then was read a letter of the Head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Friendship Group of the Turkish Parliament (TBMM) Nejdet Unvar to participants of the ceremony.

Today is the 23th anniversary of Khojaly massacre committed by Armenian Armed Forces in Khojaly town of Azerbaijan on the night from February 25 to 26.

613 civilians, including 106 women, 70 elderly, and 83 children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 civilians were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both their parents, and 130 children lost one parent.

Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown. Civilians were shot at close range, scalped, and burned alive. Some had their eyes gouged out and others were beheaded.