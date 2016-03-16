 Top
    Monitoring will be held on the contact line of troops

    Monitoring will be on the contact line of troops near Mezem village of Gazakh region

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ In compliance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the monitoring will be held on the contact line of the troops near Mezem village of Gazakh region on March 17.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    From the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring will be conducted by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative field assistants Hristo Hristov, Peter Swedberg and Simon Tiller.

    The monitoring on the opposite side will be conducted by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Jiri Aberle and Yevgeny Sharov. 

