    Monitoring will be held on the contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops

    Monitoring will be held on the contact line of troops near Ashaghi Veyselli village of Fuzuli region

    Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, monitoring will be held on contact line near Ashaghi Veyselli village of Fuzuli region on February 4.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on Azerbaijani side the monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Peter Swedberg, Jiri Aberle, Simon Tiller and High-Level Planning Group representative, Colonel Tuncay Sevim.

    From the opposite side, the monitoring will be held by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Anjey Kasprshik, his field assistants Yevgeni Sharov, Hristo Hristov and High-Level Planning Group representative, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nepokritikh. 

