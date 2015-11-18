 Top
    Monitoring will be held on contact line of troops

    The monitoring is expected to be held on the contact line of troops near Horadiz village of Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ /OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijan-Armenian troops. In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on troops contact line at Horadiz village of Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan on November 19.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on Azerbaijani side the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,Jiri Aberle, Peter Swedberg and Colonel Leuitenant, the representative of High Level Planning Group, Den Harvey.

    From the opposite side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Yevgeni Sharov, Hristo Hristov and Colonel, the representative of High Level Planning Group, Andrey Barashkin.

