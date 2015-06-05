 Top
    Monitoring on contact line of troops held without incident

    Monitoring was held at the contact line of troops near the Garadaghli village, Aghdam region

    Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring on contact line of troops on the near the Garadaghli village of Aghdam region under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office held without incident.

    Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    According to the Ministry, in accordance with the mandate of personal representative of the OSCE chairman on June 5 at the contact line of troops near the Garadaghli village of Aghdam region monitoring was held.

