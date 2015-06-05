Monitoring on contact line of troops held without incident

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring on contact line of troops on the near the Garadaghli village of Aghdam region under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office held without incident.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

