Monitoring on contact line of troops ends without incident

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring on the contact line of troops at the Terter district of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which scheduled on January 14, due to the mandate of the Personal representative of OSCEChairperson-in-Office ended without incident.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry, on the Azerbaijani side the monitoring was held by field Assistants of the Personal representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Yevgeni Sharov and Simon Tiller.

On the opposite side of the front line, this work was done by field assistants of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Hristo Hristov and Jiri Aberle.