Monitoring on line of contact of troops ends without incident

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring was held on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the information, the monitoring that was held in accordance with the mandate of personal representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-office, on May 19 at the contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijan troops, in the north of the village Bash Garvend, in Aghdam region of Azerbaijan, has ended without incident.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants, Hristo Hristov and head of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG), Colonel Hans Lampalzer carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan controlled by its Armed Forces.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants, Peter Svedberg, Simon Tiller and representative of the HLPG, Colonel Andrey Barashkin participated on the other side of the LOC, in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.