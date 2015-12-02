Monitoring on contact line ends without incident

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring will be held on contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of theOSCEChairperson-in-Office, monitoring was held on contact line near Orta Garvand village of Aghdam region on December 2.

On Azerbaijani side the monitoring was held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Hristo Hristov and Peter Swedberg.

From the opposite side, the monitoring was conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Yevgeni Sharov, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.