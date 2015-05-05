Monitoring held on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 5, under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, the monitoring held on the contact line of troops near Gapanli village of Tartar region, ended without incident.

Report was told by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, field assistants Jiri Aberle and Peter Swedberg, on the opposite side of the contact line by field assistants of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative Christo Christov, Yevgeny Sharov and Simon Tiller.