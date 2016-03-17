OSCE monitoring on contact line of troops ends

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ In compliance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the monitoring was held on the contact line of the troops near Mezem village of Gazakh region on March 17.

Report was told in press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

From the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was conducted by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative field assistants Hristo Hristov, Peter Swedberg and Simon Tiller.

The monitoring on the opposite side was held by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants Jiri Aberle and Yevgeny Sharov.