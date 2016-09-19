Mohsen Pak Aayeen: We have always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ "We have always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. We opposed to the change of geographical and national boundaries."

Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen said at a press conference, commenting on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Iranian ambassador expressed hope that the conflict will soon find its solution: "We are always ready to help in this matter, on the basis of our opportunuties", he added.

Commenting on a statement of the Armenian participant with the symbol of separatist regime on clothes at a sporting event in Tehran, the ambassador said that such an act is directed against Iran’s policy.

"The purpose of this action is giving a negative impact and cast a shadow on Azerbaijan-Iran bilateral relations.

We responded immediately, made a statement to the media and noted that Iran is opposed to the use of sport for political purposes.

The organizers had been warned, and then Armenian athletes will be allowed to sporting events under special control.

However, Armenians are the citizens of Iran, but these athletes came from the outside. We do not recognize the so-called NKR, radically opposed to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands and separatism", the ambassador said.