Mogherini: EU expects implementation of agreements reached at meetings of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ In the light of escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in in April, European Union calls for resumption of negotiations based on proposals of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Report informs, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said at the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg.

According to her, the EU expects implementation of agreements reached at meetings of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Vienna and St. Petersburg.