Modern Policy: Cooperation between Turkey and Russia can help to establish peace between Baku and Yerevan

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The situation in the Karabakh conflict has reached a critical point, and all the parties involved must take measures to prevent a new war.

Report informs, this is stated in an article on the website of the Modern Diplomacy EU.

The author of the article called on the parties to the conflict to take real steps to solve it in the near future and in a peaceful way: “The OSCE must realize that simply managing the current dispute between the two countries isn’t acceptable and that a resolution and the long-term commitments that come with it must be the primary goal. This includes everything from daily mediation to post-settlement security issues as well as addressing the multiple issues that come with such a resolution, such as community displacement from the previous fighting and the possibility of their eventual return. The alternative to failure would be an additional conflict (the other being the Ukrainian crisis) that the OSCE would have to manage.

Certain steps must be taken as a resolution is being worked on. International observers must be allowed in greater numbers as well as increased and better communication on a tactical level between the military leadership of both countries, not only to minimize the chances of an incendiary spark that could ignite a conflict, but also as a step toward working to a solution by adhering to third party observation as a common denominator in solving almost daily disputes.

The author of the article also points out that the recent cooperation of Russia and Turkey in the Syrian issue brings these countries closer to each other and these working relations can be successful for establishing peace between their allies - Baku and Yerevan.