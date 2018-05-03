MOD: “KamAZ” fired by Armenians is being expelled from territory

© Report

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Units of Armenian Armed Forces fired on employees of Aghdam Region Mechanical Irrigation Department who were in truck. Workers of the department were fired by the Armenians while going to repair water artesian well in the village of Jamanli located on the front line of the Agdam region.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, related with the question on firing of employees of Aghdam Region Mechanical Irrigation Department by the Units of Armenian Armed Forces in the village of Jamanli located on the front line of Agdam refgion.

It was noted that the KamAZ 43114, a state-number 02-AC-416, was bullet-proof. "While five employees of the department were not injured, the car became unsuitable for use. Currently, the car is being expelled from the territory.

Hafiz Azimzadeh, Сhief of the department, said there are hundreds of artesian wells in the area. Along with the villagers, the Armenians are also firing on the area's employees. "

The Defense Ministry informs that it is a purposeful provocation by Armenia directed a gross violation of the rights of civilians: "The situation in front line is under full control of our units."