MOD: Counterattack operation of Azerbaijani Army in Nakhchivan direction knock outs opposite side

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Counterattack operation of our Army in the direction of Nakhchivan, has knock outed the opposite side. The fact that the Armenian press puts the "Gunnut operation" into the discussion again proves it ".

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, while commenting on the information that a group of Armenian media representatives allegedly visited in that direction of frontline, as nothing happened.

"The military-political leadership of Armenia, which can not retrieve from the hit of Azerbaijani soldier and accept the defeat, tries to justify itself through the ways and various fictions because of fear of the people. Armenia, which is unable to respond videos shot by Azerbaijani side in the liberated territories, has no way except organizing “press-tours” to some unknown and mountainous areas.

The return of the civilian population to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan and the restoration of life in these places is undeniable fact", the Defense Ministry said.