Azerbaijani MoD comments on information on UAV shot down over Khankendi

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (MoD) has commented on the information spread by Armenian media about shot down of Azerbaijan's UAV over Khankendi city.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry, the enemy is in so much fear and anxiety that feels danger everywhere: 'Earlier, Azerbaijani special forces, combat aircraft and other means came in sight of Armenians, now they make horrifying statements about flight of our unmanned aerial vehicles on imaginary lands. It is not excluded that when any international delegation visits Khankendi, Armenian side resort to such a swindle and beg for help claiming belonging of unusable, 'shot down' UAV to Azerbaijan. Spreading such false and baseless information, Armenian side intends to confuse representatives of international organizations, world community and create a basis for provocations, which they want to commit'.