MOD: Armenians violated ceasefire using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 21 times throughout the day, using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village in Ijevan region and Mosesgekh village in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Bala Jafarli village in Gazakh region and Alibayli village in Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Horadiz, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as, nameless hills in Goranboy and Jebrail regions.