MoD: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 36 times using mortars

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 36 times throughout the day, using 60 millimeter mortars.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills and in Paravakar village in Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibayli, Aghbulag, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Namirli, Marzili, Sarijali, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.