MoD: Armenians violated ceasefire 112 times a day

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 112 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Aygeovit village of Ijevan region, in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Gushchu Ayrim, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Alibeyli, Kokhanebi and Garalar villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Ajarly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.