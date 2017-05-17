MoD: Armenians fired positions of Azerbaijani Army and settlements in Aghdam direction of front

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from the evening on May 16 and during the night, the Armenian armed forces subjected to intensive fire from the mortars of various calibers the positions of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces in the Agdam direction of the front and human settlements in the depth of defense.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).



At the same time, the combat unmanned aerial vehicles used by the enemy did not cause any damage due to its poor quality.

As a result of the urgent actions, the enemy was suppressed, the military equipment of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces was not harmed and the military personnel did not suffer any losses. The artillery shells, discharged by the enemy basically fell on empty sowing areas and on the territory near settlements.

Ministry of Defence declares that Azerbaijan Armed Forces fully control operational situation.