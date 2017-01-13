Ministry of Defense: Armenia continues provocations in order to deteriorate situation on state border

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/Armenia, which has been lately trying to deteriorate situation at the Azerbaijani state border with all possible means, has made one more provocation.

Report was informed in press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Thus, Armenian military units dropped a hand-made explosive device using UAV installation at the territory adjacent to the line of confrontation of the troops in the area of Tovuz, Azerbaijan, on the state border on January 12.

Armenian military units use such unconventional explosive devices, which origin and affiliation is unknown, with the aim of defeating the military personnel of Azerbaijani units stationed on the frontline, as well as civilians living in front zone towns.

Armenia uses these devices prohibited by international rules, in order to deteriorate situation at the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, to provoke Azerbaijan for response measures and intends to attract attention of other members of the military and political block, which Armenia is a party thereof.

The Ministry of Defense warns that any incident, which may take place and its consequences fully falls for responsibility of the criminal military and political regime of Armenia.