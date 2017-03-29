Minsk Group co-chairs to meet with OSCE leadership in Vienna

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement plan to meet with the OSCE leadership in Vienna. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov told in Khankendi.

"We have heard position of each party, we will continue this conversation in Vienna at the meeting of the Minsk Group, and we also plan to meet with the OSCE leadership. We have plans to meet with a high-level planning group", said I. Popov commenting on results of visit of the mediators to Baku and Yerevan.

He noted that at the meetings an agreement was reached to increase group of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk to seven people. "There are a number of issues related to technical procedures, which will be one of the topics that we will discuss in April, I hope", Igor Popov said.

Notably, mediators visited Baku on March 11, Yerevan March 27.