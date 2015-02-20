Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued a release on results of their visit to region

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ "In their discussions with the Co-Chairs, the sides confirmed their commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabak h conflict. The Presidents also agreed to consider proposals from the Co-Chairs that could strengthen the ceasefire". Report informs, reads the joint statement of Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued today on results of their visit to region.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, James Warlick of the United States of America, and Pierre Andrieu of France) noted that, during traveled to the region on February 16-19, they discussed with the Presidents and Foreign Ministers of two countries next steps towards a settlement, as well as preparations for a future Presidential meeting later this year.