 Top
    Close photo mode

    Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued a release on results of their visit to region

    The Co-Chairs discussed preparations for a future Presidential meeting later this year

    Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ "In their discussions with the Co-Chairs, the sides confirmed their commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Presidents also agreed to consider proposals from the Co-Chairs that could strengthen the ceasefire". Report informs, reads the joint statement of Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued today on results of their visit to region.

    The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, James Warlick of the United States of America, and Pierre Andrieu of France) noted that, during traveled to the region on February 16-19, they discussed with the Presidents and Foreign Ministers of two countries next steps towards a settlement, as well as preparations for a future Presidential meeting later this year.

    While in the region, the Co-Chairs met with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to discuss issues related to missing persons as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. "They noted the importance of the agreement reached during the Presidential Summit in Paris in October 2014 to exchange information on missing persons under the auspices of the ICRC", the statement declares.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi