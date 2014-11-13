Minsk Group Co-Chairs calls to avoid steps that would escalate tension along the Line of Contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Minsk Group Co-Chairs (Ambassadors Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, James Warlick of the United States, and Pierre Andrieu of France) express very serious concern about the downing of a helicopter near the Line of Contact and the recent violence, Report informs citing OSCE press-service.

"We regret the loss of life and express our condolences to the families," the Co-chairs stressed in the statement.

The Co-Chairs are deeply worried by the events that prompted this drastic incident, the first of its kind since the ceasefire agreement was reached.

"We strongly appeal to the sides to avoid steps that would escalate tension along the Line of Contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The region cannot afford another round of violence like we witnessed this summer. Today's events remind us of the volatility of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the urgency to intensify efforts to find a lasting settlement. We remain resolved to assist the sides in any way possible."

Co-chairs reminded the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan of their responsibilities to respect the ceasefire and honour the commitments they made in Sochi, Newport, and Paris to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"We also encourage them to adopt confidence-building measures now that would increase transparency along the Line of Contact and the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and reduce the likelihood of events like today's incident."