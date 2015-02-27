Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Armenia refused to exchange information about the prisoners and hostages

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/Armenia refused to exchange information with Azerbaijan through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross about the prisoners and hostages. Armenia does not demonstrate openness and transparency in regard with this matter.

Report informs, it was stated by the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Hajiyev.

He stressed that, the parties have agreed on this matter at the last in 2014 at the Paris meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia. According to H.Hajiyev, Azerbaijani side accepted this and expressed willingness to cooperate on this.

As the representative of the Foreign Ministry noted, more than 4 thousand people from Azerbaijan are considered hostages and missing: "In this respect Armenia does not demonstrate openness and goodwill. It is a pity that the Armenian side is not committed to a constructive position. In Azerbaijan, there are families who are waiting more than 20 years for information about their relatives, and Armenia refuses to cooperate. According to international legal standards, Armenia is responsible for this".

"There is information that Azerbaijanis were massacred and buried massively. It is necessary to conduct DNA tests and to establish their identity. However, Armenia refuses to cooperate and demonstrates the destructiveness".