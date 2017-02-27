Ministry of Defence reveals names of martyred Azerbaijani servicemen - LIST

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Appropriate activities on the withdrawal of the dead bodies of servicemen Abdullayev Agshin Ismayil oglu, Nazarov Shahlar Yashar oglu, Gashimli Tural Abdul oglu, Gadimov Zulfu Rahim oglu and Jafarov Zakir Nazim oglu from the battlefield, who were died during the suppression of large-scale provocations carried out by Armenian armed forces along the entire frontline in the midnight from 24 to 25 of February was planned to conduct on February 26 at 12:00 pm with the mediation of the OSCE and the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC).

Report was informed in press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

However, at the beginning of the dead body withdrawal procedure, Armenia, violating the terms of an agreement, which has been achieved with the participation of international mediators, deliberately put forward the new unacceptable demands in order to prevent the carrying out of operations.

At the same time, the enemy, using weapons of different caliber, including artillery mounts subjected to fire the positions of our troops in other parts of the front, as well as made an attempt of planned sabotage penetration in several directions.