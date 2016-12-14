Ministry of Defence: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 54 times

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 54 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh and Barekamavan villages in Noyemberyan region, in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli and Gaymagli villages of Gazakh region, in nameless hills of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Kangarli, Bash Garvand, Marzili, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.