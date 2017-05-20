Minister Michael Roth: Council of Europe has no access to Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding seven regions of Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 May REPORT.AZ/ Unlimited access to Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent seven regions of Azerbaijan should be provided to the monitoring institutions of the Council of Europe.

It is necessary to give Monitoring Institutions of the Council of Europe unlimited access to Nagorno-Karabakh adjacent seven regions of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to Ukrinform, the State Secretary for European Affairs within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Michael Roth. has said, speaking on May 19 in Nicosia at the 127th session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

He said that Russia is neglecting the commitments it undertook in the framework of the Council of Europe.

"The situation in the field of human rights in the Crimea, annexed by Russia in violation of international law, as well as in areas controlled by the separatists in the east of Ukraine, continues to give cause for great concern.It's time to give the Ombudsman and other monitoring institutions of the Council of Europe unrestricted access to these regions, " Roth said.The same thing, he said, concerns other territories to which the Council of Europe still has no access so far: whether it be Abkhazia and South Ossetia belonging to Georgia, Transnistria or Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding seven regions of Azerbaijan.

He called on the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, "to resolutely continue their efforts."