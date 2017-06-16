Minister: Armenians Destroy Historical and Cultural Monuments in the Occupied Azerbaijani Territories

© Report.az

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenians destroy historical and cultural monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan ".

Report informs, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garaev said at XIV International Baku Conference of Ombudsmen on “Fundamental principles of Sustainable Development Goals: equality, national priorities and cooperation”.

He said that in this matter the whole world knows who is right, who is to blame: "Cultural heritage and monuments belonging to other states are not destroyed in Azerbaijan. But Armenians want to assign the monuments that belong to us. Despite all this, the Azerbaijani people do not shy away from the tolerant position, and in this area it sets an example for the whole world”.