Milli Majlis presents draft law on responsibility for crimes of genocide

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) is holding a presentation of the draft law "On prevention and punishment of international crimes".

Report informs, presentation ceremony was organized by the Human Rights Committee of Milli Majlis.

The event is attended by Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova, Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev, Head of Human Rights Defense Sector of the Department of the Presidential Administration for Work with Law Enforcement Agencies Chingiz Asgarov, Chairman of the Council on State Support to NGOs under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, MP Azay Guliyev and others.

In her speech, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis Bahar Muradova said that policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan is clear: "Armenia occupied our lands, destroyed cultural monuments, many people have been displaced. We have tried to bring the Azerbaijani truth to the world, but unfortunately did not get the result we want. Azerbaijani lands are still under occupation".

She noted that the world community must be informed about Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan: "Heydar Aliyev has done important works on this issue. Armenians still avoid criminal liability. Khojaly genocide was recognized by 10 countries, as well several states of the US made relevant decisions. The UN Security Council adopted a resolution in this regard. However, requirements of this resolution are not complied with".

B.Muradova added that if objective attitude was towards Armenians actions against Azerbaijan, this issue would be settled: "Supporters of Armenia show biased attitude in this issue. Currently, draft law "On prevention and punishment of international crimes" has been developed.