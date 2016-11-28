Milli Majlis named some details of Khojaly tragedy draft law

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Basis of Milli Majlis's draft law on Khojaly genocide consists of description of the crimes. One of the main issues is extradition of the perpetrators of the international crimes."

Report informs, Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Department for Administrative and Military Legislation, Nizami Jafarov said.

He said that the draft law will present Khojaly genocide on a legal framework: "The draft will envisage extradition of the perpetrators of the international crimes to the second state or bringing to the international tribunal."

According to N.Jafarov, the draft law will be prepared within 3 months.