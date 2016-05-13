Milli Majlis Deputy Chairman: 'Armenia calls for provocation the states supporting Azerbaijan'

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Armenia does not demonstrate constructive stand. They are committing provocations on the contact line'.

Report informs, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Bahar Muradova said at attending entitled 'Recent events on the contact line: problems of international humanitarian law' in the parliament.

She said that Armenia calls states, supporting Azerbaijan, for provocation.

B.Muradova said that Armenians resorted to provocation in early April, Azerbaijani army decently responded the enemy: 'Doing so, Armenians created a problem for themselves. In this war, Azerbaijan demonstrated its possibilities once again. Power of army proved. It is true, Azerbaijan has also suffered a loss. But, in general, we gained advantage'.

Deputy Chairman of the parliament said that Azerbaijani people closely united around Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.