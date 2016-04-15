 Top
    Milli Majlis Chairman: 'We would be able to fight forward in case of war with Armenia'

    'Azerbaijan supports peace'

    Baku. 15 April.REPORT.AZ/ 'We didn't wage war against Armenia, we would be able to fight forward in case of war with Armenia'.

    Report informs, Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) speaker Ogtay Asadov said in today's plenary session.

    He said that Azerbaijan supports peace: 'Therefore, firstly Azerbaijan unilaterally declared a ceasefire. Peace talks are being conducted at present, too. We are ready for war, in any case, our state and our army have power to fight'.  

