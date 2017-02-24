Milli Majlis adopts a resolution on 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) has adopted a resolution in the plenary session on the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Report informs, draft resolution was discussed at the session.

The draft resolution was read out by Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova.

According to the draft law, assessment on the resolutions of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 24, 1994, on February 24, 1995, on February 27, 2007 and on February 24, 2012 as a mass slaughter of the Azerbaijanis in the city of Khojaly over the night from 25th to 26th February 1992, carried out by military units of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian armed formations in Nagorno Karabakh and 366th motor-rifle regiment of the former Soviet Army, as a genocide crime will reconfirmed.

The resolution charged to deputies of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a duty during visits to foreign countries, including during participation in actions of the international organizations, to provide wider distribution of the truth on the act of genocide the Azerbaijanis have undergone throughout the last hundred years, including about the Khojaly tragedy, and with that end to effectively use chances of the working groups of Parliament on relations with parliaments of foreign countries.

"To recommend to law enforcement bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan to strengthen the conducted measures on revealing of all persons participating in implementation of the act of genocide in the city of Khojaly, their bringing to criminal liability.

To recommend to the corresponding state and non-state structures of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including the non-governmental organizations, to consolidate efforts on wider distribution of the information on the Armenia-Azerbaijan,Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, exposure of false Armenian propaganda.

To appeal foreign parliaments and international parliamentary organizations, to recognize the mass slaughter, genocide of the Azerbaijanis in the city of Khojaly in Nagorno-Karabakh over the night from 25th to 26th February 1992 as a crime", draft law says.

The draft resolution put to vote after discussion and adopted.

Notably, as a result of the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenians, 613 peaceful Azerbaijanis were brutally killed because of the national identity, 487 persons were crippled heavily, 1275 inhabitants were taken as hostages and subjected to inhuman tortures. The destiny of 150 hostages, including 68 women and 26 children, still is not known.