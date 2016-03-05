​Military vehicles and manpower of Armenian armed forces destroyed - VIDEO

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ In response to the attempt of Armenian armed forces to commit sabotage on the contact line on March 4, Azerbaijani Armed Forces, revealing an enemy, made a shot on them preventing next provocation.

Report informs, it was stated by press service of Ministry of Defense.

Fire killed Armenians and destroyed their military equipment but they are still hiding their bloody actions from their own people.

"Any attempt of Armenians to sabotage, as well as to shell civilian residential settlements will be immediately and decisively responded by our Armed Forces. The military infrastructure in Agdara, Madagis, Talish and other settlements will be destroyed in fire" - warns the Ministry of Defense.