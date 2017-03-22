Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 143 times

© report.az

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 143 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Shavarshavan, Voskevan, Barekamavan and Berdavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village and nameless hills of Berd region and in nameless hills of Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gaymagli and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag, Munjuglu, villages and nameless hills of Tovuz region and in nameless hills of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Garagashli, Bash Garvend and Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garakhanbeyli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.