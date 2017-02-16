Military prosecutor: Khojaly genocide a pinnacle of tragic developments in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Khojaly genocide is a pinnacle of tragic developments in Azerbaijan”.

Report informs, Azerbaijan's Military Prosecutor, Honored lawyer, Philosophy doctor on jurisprudence, Khanlar Valiyev told at presentation ceremony of the book “Genocide Museum” and documentary film “Tragedy of the Century”.

He told that some part of this black spot comes on persons who ruled Azerbaijan that period: “Whereas 613 persons were killed and 1350 taken hostages, our internal ministry, Azerbaijan president Ayaz Mutallibov told to international community that “two persons were killed in domestic conflict”. Despite many representatives of world media came to Azerbaijan, we faced significant difficulties to prove this tragedy to the world. We have to do something about our Khojaly ourselves. We have to take control of our lands”.

He also noted that Genocide Museum of the Office of Military Prosecutor is dedicated to memory of thousands of Azerbaijanis, who fell victims of massacres and genocides committed in Azerbaijani lands by Armenian-Bolshevik armed groups since early 20th century.