Military expert: Azerbaijan's military power grows

Moscow. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The leadership of Azerbaijan understands that without strengthening of the military power, the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is impossible.

Russian military expert, an associate professor of the Department of Political Science and Sociology of the Russian University of Economics, Alexander Perendzhiev told the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

"If we touch upon the military component, we can talk about an even greater strengthening of the military power of Azerbaijan. The country's leadership understands that without this factor the resolution of the Karabakh conflict is impossible", Perendzhiev said.

"The Armenian side acts to keep all the occupied territories, not going to give a single inch of land to Azerbaijan. This, of course, is a destructive position, pushing Azerbaijan to take decisive action. Even in Moscow they understand this, and they want to find a compromise", expert said.

He noted that Russia's position is rather complicated, since it does not want to lose its last allies in the face of confrontation with the West.

"But despite this, at the level of the second persons, the Kremlin has repeatedly hinted to the Armenians about necessity to make concessions. While Russia is in military alliances with Armenia, there will be no hard pressure from Moscow on Yerevan”, Perendzhiev said.