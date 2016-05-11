Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit to frontline zone

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Military attaches of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan have started visit to the frontline zone.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Firstly, visiting Eskipara village of Tartar district, military attaches have reviewed the area, where Armenian armed forces dropped white phosphorus bomb on May 10, 2016.

Notably, 20 military attaches from 11 countries are participatin in the visit, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.