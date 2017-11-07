Military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan visit Naval Forces

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ According to Annual Plan approved by Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Military Attachés accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the Naval Forces military unit on November 7.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

First, the Military Attachés representing 11 countries were presented a general briefing on the military unit of the Naval Forces and the history of its establishment. Then the guests got acquainted with the conditions created in the military unit for the military personnel and visited study rooms. Having familiarized with the combat equipment, the guests attended the training of military personnel.

The Military attachés have expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the organizing such an event.