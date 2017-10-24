 Top
    MFA: We investigate issue on visit of Mexican lawmakers to Azerbaijan's occupied territories

    Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico given appropriate instructions© Report

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MFA) investigates the issue of illegal visit of the head of the Mexican parliamentary friendship group Blanca Margarita Cuata Domínguez, a member of the García Bravo group Maria Cristina Teresa and other accompanying persons to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani MFA, Hikmet Hajiyev said.

    In this regard, Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico was given appropriate instructions.

