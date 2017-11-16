MFA: Russia fully continues its efforts on Karabakh conflict settlement

© Sputnik/ Evgeni Odinokov

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia continues its efforts to assist in the peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, official representative of Russian MFA Mariya Zakharova said.

“Russia along with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group fully continues to assist the parties of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in search of peaceful and mutually acceptable solutions,” said Zakharova.

Official representative of MFA stressed that Karabakh conflict settlement will be one of the main topics during the upcoming visits of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to Baku and Yerevan on November 20-21.