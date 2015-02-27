Azerbaijan MFA comments proposal about the change of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The inclusion of Germany and Turkey in OSCE Minsk Group is not on the agenda", Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said that to journalists commenting the proposal to include Germany and Turkey in OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries, Report informs.

He noted that all member countries of OSCE Minsk Group should intensify efforts in this direction and to contribute to the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

H. Hajiyev recalled that Germany and Turkey are members of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"In general, the ultimate goal is the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation and the return of IDPs to their places of origin. The inclusion of Germany and Turkey in OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is not on the agenda.

Considering the destructive position of Armenia in the negotiations we expect the OSCE MG co-chairs to apply compulsory measures to this country, including sanctions", H.Hajiyev said.