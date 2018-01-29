MFA: European Parliament MP will be included in travel black list of Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Member of the European Parliament from Sweden Lars Adaktusson will be included in travel black list of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (MFA) spokesman Hikmet Hajiyev told Report.

He noted that on the eve of the Holocaust Remembrance Day, a visit by the member of the European Parliament, Lars Adaktusson, to the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia as a result of bloody ethnic cleansing against more than a million people including genocide against humanity in Khojaly district means support for occupation, aggression and bloody ethnic cleansing: “ In addition to the violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as laws of Azerbaijan, such an illegal trip taken by Lars Adaktusson discouraging OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' efforts to resolve conflict through negotiations.

It is shameful that European Parliament member Lars Adaktusson’s visit funded by Armenian lobby leader engaged in dirty diamond trade and money laundering in Brussels.

Lars Adaktusson's illegal visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the contact with the criminal regime established in the occupied territories not allowable, anywise when EU member states are also suffering from aggressive separatism tendencies and the European Union and the European Parliament support territorial integrity and sovereignty of Eastern Partnership countries. He will be included in the travel black list of Azerbaijan”.