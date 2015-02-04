MFA comments on news about "Music for Peace" concert in occupied territory of Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Minister of Foreign Affairs commented on news about holding a concert in Azerbaijani occupied territory by non-governmental organization "Music for peace" on February 6, Report informs.

According to the statement issued by the head of the press service of MFA, there is a contrast between the name of the organization ("Music for peace") and its mission: "Organizing a concert in the Azerbaijani territory where more than a million Azerbaijanis exposed to bloody ethnic cleansing and occupied by Armenia as the result of military aggression and terror, leads to promote not peace but occupation, aggression, bloody ethnic cleansing and rights violations of more than one million refugees and internally displaced persons."

H.Hajiyev added that the organization of "Music for Peace" should refrain from such a provocative act by being aware of its responsibility, otherwise, the persons who illegally visit the occupied areas will be included in the list of undesirable persons of Azerbaijan.

"In addition, the issue on using UNESCO logo by that organization in its website will be raised in front of UNESCO," H.Hajiyev said.